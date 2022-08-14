CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 31-year-old Buffalo man was arrested Friday on several charges after he allegedly scammed an elderly victim while acting as an aide, according to State Police.

Jared Menter has been charged with grand larceny in the third degree, identity theft in the first degree and forgery in the second degree — all Class D felonies.

State Troopers responded to Ransome Road in Clarence for a larceny complaint on July 2. Following the investigation, they said Menter acted as an aide for the elderly victim and, without authorization, accessed the victim’s financial accounts. He reportedly transferred about $18,500 to himself and third-party proxies.

Menter, who acts as an aide to elderly individuals across Western New York, is said to obtain access to financial accounts in order to transfer money to himself and other parties without the victims’ knowledge. He awaits sentencing with the Niagara County Sheriff’s office and is also a suspect in a State Police case in Boston, N.Y.

State Police said they believe more victims exist and anyone with information should contact them at (585) 344-6200.