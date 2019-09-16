Buffalo man charged with fatally stabbing mother and ex-girlfriend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been indicted on two counts of murder.

Charles Jones, 24, was accused of causing the death of his ex-girlfriend — 25-year-old Jacquetta Lee.

Prosecutors say Jones stabbed Lee to death inside her apartment on Main St.

After she was reported missing by family members, her body was found on July 18.

In addition to this, prosecutors say Jones killed his own mother.

The body of Alethia Atwood Williams, 52, was found inside a closet after officials say Jones stabbed her to death in her apartment on Jefferson Ave.

Her body was found on August 16, the same day Jones was arrested following the death of Lee.

Jones will be back in court on November 25 for a pre-trial hearing. He is in custody without bail.

If Jones is convicted, he could spend 50 years to life in prison.