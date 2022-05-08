EVANS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 44-year-old Buffalo man is dead after a wrong-way crash with a tractor-trailer early Saturday morning on the Thruway in the Town of Evans.

New York State Police spotted the driver, Benjamin Wence, after reports of a vehicle driving the wrong way on I-90. Wence was driving west in the eastbound lane through Hamburg.

Troopers tried to stop Wence, following behind him in the eastbound lane with their emergency lights on. When Wence wouldn’t stop, troopers made a u-turn and crossed over into the westbound lanes following him for several miles.

Wence crashed head-on with a tractor-trailer in the Town of Evans and was killed.

The driver of the tractor-trailer suffered a minor injury, NYSP said in a news release.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.