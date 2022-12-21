BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 45-year-old Buffalo man was arraigned Tuesday for allegedly fatally stabbing his girlfriend, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s office.

Otis Johnson was charged with one count of manslaughter in the first degree.

On Dec. 19, 2022, Johnson allegedly stabbed his 56-year-old girlfriend multiple times in the leg during a fight inside her apartment on Riley Street. The victim died from her injuries.

If convicted of the highest charge, Johnson faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

He is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 27 for a felony hearing. He was held without bail.