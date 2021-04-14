Buffalo man seen on video being punched by officer pleads guilty to gun charge in separate incident

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man who was seen being punched repeatedly in the head by a Buffalo police officer in a viral video last May, has pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of a weapon in a separate incident.

It happened on September 8, 2019, around Midnight. Police say a female driver was speeding eastbound on Broadway. So, they initiated a traffic stop.

Officers tried to search the car after allegedly smelling marijuana. Suttles was seated in the rear and refused to exit the vehicle.

Police then forcibly removed him from the backseat, and during the struggle, an officer felt a gun.

Suttles faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced in June.