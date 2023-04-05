BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man who led a multi-million dollar drug ring that stretched from Mexico to Buffalo will spend the next 27 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney said Tuesday.

Authorities say 40-year-old Adrian Goudelock was the leader of the trafficking ring. An investigation into the ring began in October 2017 following a seizure of around 10 kilograms of cocaine along with nearly $260,000 in cash being shipped to Buffalo from El Paso, Texas.

Bulk shipments of cocaine were delivered to Goudelock, at least part of 77 kilograms of cocaine shipped to Buffalo, along with nearly $1 million in cash that was seized.

A total of 12 defendants were convicted, along with 21 defendants in Ohio and Kentucky, resulting in the finding of an additional $2 million and around 41 kilograms of cocaine.

Goudelock was convicted of conspiring to possess with intent to distribute, and distributing, five kilograms or more of cocaine, attempted possession and possession of five kilograms or more of cocaine and money laundering conspiracy.

A co-defendant, Shamar Davis, had been previously sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison for his role in the ring.