Buffalo man serving state murder sentence to serve additional 101 months after federal drug and gun conviction

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– U.S. Attorney James Kennedy announced yesterday Gregory Ramos a/k/a Prospect, 29, of Buffalo, NY will serve 101 months in prison, following his indeterminate sentence of 20 years to life in a different case.

The attorney’s office says Ramos will spend those 101 behind bars after being federally convicted of possessing with intent to distribute cocaine, possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possessing a firearm by a person subject of a domestic violence order of protection.

We’re told Ramos’ current prison term he’s serving, 20 years to life, is from a New York State conviction of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. These convictions stem from his role in the shooting death of Freddie Dizon at the Anchor Bar and the strangulation of a former girlfriend.

Officials say Ramos was a member of the FEB Gang.

“On May 21, 2016, Buffalo Police received a complaint involving a domestic dispute on Fargo Avenue between a woman and the defendant. An investigation determined that Ramos assaulted the woman, causing abrasions and bruising, and threatened her life. At the time of the domestic assault, Buffalo Police were looking for the defendant in connection with the fatal shooting at the Anchor Bar Restaurant, which occurred the previous day.” United States Attorney’s Office

Two days after that 2016 complaint, Niagara Falls Police attempted to pull-over Ramos. However, engaged in a high-speed chase and Ramos threw “bags of cocaine and a gun” out of his car window.

The bags of cocaine this the officers’ windshield and the gun hit a different car’s rear window, shattering it.

The U.S. attorney tells us the chase headed to grand Island as Ramos sped through the Grand Island toll barriers around 100 mph.

“Once on Grand Island, Ramos abandoned his vehicle on Stony Point Road and fled into a

wooded area. A few minutes later, the Erie County Sheriff’s Department received a call from an individual who identified himself as Gregory Ramos. The caller claimed his vehicle had been stolen in Niagara Falls by an unknown black male.” United States Attorney’s Office

He was later taken into custody.