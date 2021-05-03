Buffalo mayor meets with the family of missing Buffalo State student Saniyya Dennis

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The case of a missing Buffalo State student continues, it’s been more than a week since Saniyya Dennis was last seen.

Buffalo State University Police says Saniyya was last seen leaving her dorm on April 24. She then headed toward Elmwood Avenue, and police later said there’s a video of her at a bus terminal.

Dennis’ family has been critical of police efforts so far and City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

Mayor Brown said he met with Saniyya’s parents offering his support and that of the Buffalo Police Department.

“It was a good meeting with the parents, but obviously they are deeply concerned with the whereabouts of their daughter, and the parents are here in town from New York City to do every single thing that they can to aid in the investigation,” said Mayor Brown.

Dennis’ family has continued searching the Niagara Falls area ever since learning her phone last pinged near Goat Island. Buffalo State University Police is leading this investigation.