BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A protester was struck by a pickup truck in Niagara Square Wednesday evening, Buffalo Police Capt. Jeff Rinaldo said.
The protester is being taken to ECMC with non-life threatening injuries.
The vehicle has been pulled over.
Brandan-Moses Bonner was at the scene and got video of the crash.
WARNING: This video may be disturbing for some viewers.
We’ll have more information when it becomes available.
LATEST STORIES:
- President Trump set to pay respects to Ginsburg at Supreme Court
- Watertown City School District to host free flu vaccine drive-thru clinic for employees and their families
- Buffalo Police: Protester struck by vehicle in Niagara Square
- Watertown- Fort Drum drivers are taking more road trips in 2020, study finds
- Traffic advisory for Duffy Street in Watertown Thursday