Buffalo Public Schools will not re-open classrooms until February 1 at earliest

by: News 4 Staff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– The Buffalo Public Schools will not re-open any classrooms for a couple of months.

Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash says the neediest students will be allowed back starting February 1.

The district says it’ll use science and research to determine which students can return to the classroom first.

Dr. Cash says he does not want to re-open schools now, while the pandemic is surging.

“I’m not sending your children into the mouth of the volcano, you’re going to have to override me on that. Not going to do it. We can catch up learning loss, we can’t catch up illness.”

Dr. Kriner Cash, Superintendent, Buffalo Public Schools

Dr. Cash says February first is considered “Phase one” of the district’s reopening plan.

The December 9, 2020 Phase-in Reopening Update is available here: Download

