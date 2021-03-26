Buffalo radio station releases statement following controversial on-air comments by hosts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following the controversial statements that led to the firing of one host and the suspension of others, 97 Rock in Buffalo has released a statement.

It comes after the station’s hosts discussed how they like their toast, while comparing it to women’s skin tones, live on air.

Host Rob Lederman was fired following the incident, and his co-hosts Rich Gaenzler and Chris Klein were suspended.

Lederman has since responded to the incident, saying “As soon as I saw the words in print, and as soon as I heard them on a recording, I was like ‘that sounded awful.’

On Friday morning, 97 Rock’s DJ Jickster read the following statement live on air: