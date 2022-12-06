BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Nineteen SUNY schools, including Buffalo State and Fredonia, are facing massive structural or projected budget deficits, according to the United University Professions.

For the current fiscal year, Buff State faces a projected deficit of $16 million while Fredonia faces $16.8 million.

According to the UUP, the deficits pose a threat to the future viability of public higher education in Western New York. The schools support SUNY students, alumni, and employees in the Western New York region and serve as key drivers in economic growth in their surrounding communities.

The UUP, along with advocates and lawmakers in Buffalo, will bring attention to the deficits during a rally Tuesday.

UUP and local leaders urge Albany to invest in the necessary state support for SUNY campuses facing anticipated multimillion dollar deficits to protect affordable public education and jobs.