BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Imagine this — the snow is coming down so hard, you can’t see and the wind is blowing at 70 miles per hour — and you go into labor, inside your home.

That’s what happened to a woman in Buffalo during this blizzard.

Early on Saturday morning, on Christmas Eve, 24 hours after the blizzard began in Buffalo, and the situation was dire, a Buffalo woman went into labor and needed to get to the hospital.

Her sister called Dr. Myron Glick, the founder and CEO of Jericho Road Community Health Center and a doctor at Oishei Children’s Hospital.

“At first, I was like maybe, it was sounding like this baby is going to come pretty soon,” Dr. Glick said. “I can’t get to you, and you guys can’t get out, so I’m going to have to try to walk you through this.”

Dr. Glick realized though, the baby wasn’t coming soon.

It was her first baby, and laboring for 24 to 48 hours, he says is normal.

“And we didn’t have any extra things to speed it up — we didn’t have medicines to make the contractions come quicker.”

So, Dr. Glick put out the call for help.

And to his amazement, he soon realized not one, not two, but three doctors lived in her neighborhood. And all three were willing to come assist.

They each walked four to five blocks in the middle of the blizzard to be there.

“One of them actually braved the elements and walked to our Barton Street office and got some supplies, some medications, which was very helpful.”

And after more than 24 hours in labor, and no epidural, which Dr. Glick said she asked for, mom delivered a healthy baby girl at home.

Doctors Elizabeth Harding, Tatum Burdo and Anthony Burdo took a smiling photo with her afterward.

After that long, grueling labor, the National Guard just so happened to show up 15 minutes after the baby was born.

They decided to take her to Oishei Children’s Hospital. Dr. Glick was on call at the hospital and was able to meet her there.