SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A 22-year-old woman is in Upstate University Hospital recovering from her injuries after being shot through her car while driving on I-81 on Sunday, May 14.

The woman was driving southbound near East Adams Street at 3:44 a.m. when at least one bullet traveled through her car and struck her in the hand and chest area at least one time.

The Syracuse Police Department responded to University Hospital for the report of a shooting victim who was dropped off in a private vehicle.

Once Police arrived, they found the 22-year-old who told police what had happened. Police say her injuries are not considered to be life threatening.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to call the Syracuse Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at (315) 442-5222.

Anonymous reporting can be rendered through the Syracuse Police Department website by utilizing the tip411 service. To submit a tip, click the “Public Information” tab then select the “Anonymous Tips” tab.