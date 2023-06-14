(KTLA) – Burger King plans to turn up the heat this summer with new fiery chicken nuggets, a new take on one of the company’s staple menu items. A new frozen drink that has a hint of heat will also be introduced to menus nationwide, the company announced Monday

The fiery nuggets and the Frozen Fanta Kicken’ Mango drink will be available on menus for a limited time beginning on June 19 until Aug.17, according to a news release.

The nuggets will be coated with a spicy glaze to give them an extra kick, while the new drink will have a combination of mango, citrus and spicy chili flavors.

Burger King will also give out a small Frozen Fanta Kickin’ Mango drink for free to Royal Perk reward members to celebrate its release and to help keep customers cool on July 26, which is historically the hottest day of the year.

The one-day deal can only be redeemed on the Burger King app or website.

People interested in trying the new menu items can do so at a nearby Burger King restaurant.