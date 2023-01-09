PITTSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to Melrose Fire Deputy Chief Dominic Pasinella, a burn victim was airlifted via helicopter to Westchester medical on Sunday and is in serious condition.

Deputy Chief Pasinella says the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. in the area of the Tomhannock Reservoir. Pittstown ambulance reportedly took him to Spiegel Town Fire House to be transported by helicopter to Westchester Medical. The man reportedly suffered burns on 90% of his body.

This incident is still under investigation, according to Deputy Chief Pasinella. He says the lead agencies on the case are Melrose Fire and the New York State Police, who are handling the investigation.