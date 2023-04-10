SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The sunrise Easter service at Burnet Park is a decades-long tradition for many Central New Yorkers.

The mass overlooking the city of Syracuse looked a little different this year as it was the first year a different church offered the mass with a new officiant.

Father Fred Daley of All Saints Church continued the Easter morning service in place of Father Matthews of St. Lucy’s Church who has delivered the mass for 36 years.

“It’s such a beautiful way to begin this Holy morning of Easter. Many people asked us if would we carry on the tradition and we have been honored to do so,” said Father Fred Daley.

Hundreds of parishioners filled the upper parking lot at Burnet Park. Some prayed quietly while others absorbed god’s presence through the sunrise.

“I’m just amazed. I never imagined that this would really happen it’s wonderful. It’s very very joyful. It was 26 degrees in my car when we pulled in and who would think, there are hundreds of people here this morning,” said Father Fred Daley.

All Saints parish and St. Lucy’s church work hand in hand as today’s offertory collection is going to support a joint ministry helping the people of Nicaragua.

“Lucy’s and All Saints work together to reach out and welcome others in so many ways. One of our joint projects is a healthcare clinic in the rural areas of Nicaragua and Villanueva. It’s a health care clinic where, in that rural area of Nicaragua, there are fewer deaths of mothers during childbirth than there are in the city of Syracuse,” said Father Fred Daley.

All who attended reflected on why they were there to celebrate Jesus’ resurrection.

“Jesus rose from the dead proving he was God. For us and Easter of 2023, we’re called to experience the Resurrection in our lives, and we experience Resurrection by love. Love and encounter with one another and the energy, the harnessing of the energy of love is Resurrection,” said Father Fred Daley. “Together, we can make our city, make our nation, we can make our world much more the way god intended, so resurrection is something that is continuing to happen.”