BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the wake of the Damar Hamlin, local businesses are stepping up to show support for Hamlin and his family.

On Tuesday, Sports City Pizza Pub in Buffalo announced all sales on Tuesday would go directly to Hamlin’s charity, the Chasing M’s Foundation. As of Tuesday night, the charity stands at over $5 million in donations.

“Being one of Buffalo’s sports bars, it just goes to show how much of a community rather than wins and losses,” Sports City Pizza Pub vice president Michael Rizzo said.

Rizzo also said that people from all across the country have called in and paid for pizzas as well.