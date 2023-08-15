TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Adirondack ice cream stands are facing off this month in a battle for frosty supremacy. The 2023 Battle of the Cones is raging online, in a series of community-led rounds to determine the best ice cream in the North Country.

Twenty-three competitors have faced off, ranging from the Wind-Chill Factory in Ticonderoga at the north end of Lake George, to stands in Saranac Lake, Lake Placid, Speculator, and more. The battle began on July 19, with rounds set to progress until Tuesday, Aug. 22.

Wind-Chill Factory, last year’s winner, has made it to the semifinals, which run until the end of the day Tuesday, Aug. 15. After a narrow 51.6% victory over Skyline Ice Cream of Tupper Lake, the stand is up against Donnelly’s of Saranac Lake, which previously took a 74.2% victory over neighbor Mountain Mist. At the other end of the semifinals, Emma’s of Lake Placid squares off against Custard’s Last Stand of Long Lake.

The full list of this year’s competitors includes:

Donnelly’s (Saranac Lake)

Teddy’s (Saranac Lake)

Mountain Mist (Saranac Lake)

Mountain Mist Custard (Lake Placid)

The Ice Cream Trolley (Fish Creek)

Skyline Ice Cream (Tupper Lake)

Licks & Cones (Schroon Lake)

Wind-Chill Factory (Ticonderoga)

Ethel’s Dew Drop Inn (Willsboro)

Gene’s Snack Bar (Port Henry)

Ben & Jerry’s (Lake Placid)

Emma’s (Lake Placid)

Custard’s Last Stand (Long Lake)

Speculator Creamery (Speculator)

Whitebrook Dairy Bar (Wilmington)

The Pine Cone (Ray Brook)

Tort’s Twist (Wells)

King of the Frosties (Speculator)

Shonie’s Soft Serve (Elizabethtown)

Get Twisted (Lake Placid)

Twitser’s (Eagle Bay)

The Park (Long Lake)

Northern Lights Creamery (Inlet)

Once the semifinals end, voting for the championship round will run from Aug. 16-22.