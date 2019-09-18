Air China jet returns to Dulles after engine fire reported

WASHINGTON (AP) — Officials say an Air China jet bound for Beijing made an emergency return Tuesday to Dulles International Airport after reporting an engine fire.

In a statement, the Federal Aviation Administration says that the Air China flight landed safely Tuesday in Washington after reporting an engine fire and that its pilot was in contact with air traffic control at all times.

The FAA says Air China Flight 818 departed Dulles at 4:39 p.m. EDT and returned at 5:54 p.m.

A spokesman for the Washington Metropolitan Airport Authority identified the craft as a Boeing 777, which the aircraft maker says seats from 317 to 396 people.

A spokeswoman for Air China says the airline isn’t aware of any injuries and that passengers are being placed on other flights or housed overnight.