SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A well-known gym in the Syracuse area, Aspen Athletics, is now transforming into a Crunch Fitness.

On August 14, Crunch Fitness announced its partnership with Aspen Athletic clubs, welcoming Aspen members from the Cicero and Fairmount locations to the Crunch family.



With nearly three decades in the fitness industry, we’ve learned a thing or two about making serious fitness FUN and we think you’re going to love perspiring to greatness with Crunch. Starting this month, you’ll see us making many new upgrades to the facility. You will also continue to enjoy the same friendly team members that you’ve grown accustomed to seeing every day. Crunch Fitness

The Cicero and Fairmount locations of Aspen Athletic clubs will be turned into Crunch. The Liverpool location has since closed, but members have access to the gym’s other locations, according to their Facebook.

Crunch says that those two gyms will be turned into 30,000-square-foot fitness facilities, with $4 million worth of state-of-the-art equipment.

Kelly Parker, Vice President of marketing at Fitness Holdings, told NewsChannel 9 this partnership is a way to bring more amenities to Aspen.

She expects the ball to begin rolling with construction at the beginning of August, and members will start to see changes by the of September. Adding that the timeline is “kind of a moving target” as far as deadlines go.

During construction, gyms will remain open and usable.

The Aspen’s will “fully become Crunch Fitness, with branding and flare of a Crunch,” said Parker.

Crunch’s goal is to upgrade equipment and facilities at the Aspen gyms, they are looking to add things like:

Olympic platforms

Hydro-massage beds

HIIT units

and more

Aspen’s Kid’s Korner will remain open throughout construction and into the transition into Crunch Fitness.

“Fusing fitness with entertainment to make serious exercise fun, the Crunch Syracuse

locations will offer top-quality cardio and strength training equipment, circuit training,

dedicated group fitness and ride studios, relax and recover areas, and Olympic

platforms. Members looking for assistance reaching their goals will have access to our

staff of highly experienced personal trainers,” said Crunch.

Changes will begin with the Fairmount Aspen, and the Cicero location next.

Parker explained that for now, members will pay the membership rate that they owe to Aspen, but that’ll eventually change to Crunch rates, depending on your plan.

‘‘We are looking forward to bringing the exciting and inclusive Crunch workout

experience to Syracuse,’’ said Federico. ‘‘With top-quality equipment and amazing

classes, there is definitely something for everyone at Crunch, and we can’t wait to

empower Syracuse residents to achieve their fitness goals.,’’ said CEO of Fitness

Holdings Northeast, LLC, Mark Federico.

As of now, all Aspen members have access to Crunch Fitness on Erie Blvd E., and Crunch members have access to the Cicero and Fairmount Aspen’s.