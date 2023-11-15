QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Aviation Mall is making some changes to its hours over the holidays. The mall is closing for Thanksgiving Day – Thursday, Nov. 23. After that, it’s holiday shopping time.

The mall reopens at 7 a.m. for Black Friday, staying open until 9 p.m. From then, the mall is open until 9 p.m. most days for the rest of the year. The full schedule includes:

Saturday, Nov. 25: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 26: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday-Thursday, Nov. 27-30: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, Dec. 1-2: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 3: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday-Thursday, Dec. 4-7: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday-Saturday, Dec. 8-9: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 10: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday-Friday, Dec. 11-15: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 16: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 17: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Monday-Saturday, Dec. 18-23: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Christmas Eve: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

“There’s something magical about the in-store holiday shopping experience,” said Aviation Mall Marketing Director Teresa Hanley. “From spending quality time with friends and family in a fun, festive environment to finding the perfect gift for everyone on your list – and bringing it home the same day – it’s a tradition and experience that online shopping simply cannot touch. We’re excited to celebrate the holiday season and can’t wait to share everything we have in store for a safe and memorable shopping experience.”

Even Santa Claus is a fan of holiday deals. The big man himself will visit the mall on Friday, Dec. 1. Santa will be stationed near JCPenney throughout the holiday season, with special dates including a sensory event on Dec. 3 and pet photo night from 5-7 p.m. on Dec. 11.