SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Football season is here! But what’s a good watch party without all of your favorite snacks, and of course chicken wings.
For most, a Buffalo Bills game isn’t complete unless there’s wings and bleu cheese.
These days, if you do a search for chicken wings in restaurants, you’re likely to come up with a choice of sports bars, sandwich shops, food trucks, Korean restaurants and Southern shops. It’s clear that the wings have transcended cultural barriers, which is why when we talk about origins, there are many to investigate.
Buffalo wings are the first to come to mind. This popular chicken wing style was born in New York, in the city of Buffalo. The prevalent story is that Italian-born Frank and Teressa Bellissimo first served these sauce-covered avian parts to their son in 1964 and eventually in their restaurant, Anchor Bar.
But another story says that John Young, a Black Buffalonian, was there serving wings on a busy Jefferson Avenue way before then.
Young’s wings were served with a mombo sauce that Buffalo city council member James Pitts called the “lip-smacking, liver-quivering sauce (that) titillated our taste buds down to our toes.
So, where should you go to find the perfect finger-licking bite? Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants for chicken wings in Syracuse using data from Yelp.
The rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Read on to see where you can satisfy your next craving.
List provided is according to Yelp.
16. Domino’s Pizza
- Rating: 1.5/5 (25 reviews)
- Price: $
- Address: 2022 Teall Ave Syracuse, NY 13206
- Categories: Pizza, Chicken Wings, Sandwiches
15. Domino’s Pizza
- Rating: 2.0/5 (23 reviews)
- Price: $
- Address: 329 Nottingham Rd Syracuse, NY 13210
- Categories: Pizza, Chicken Wings, Sandwiches
14. Uncle Chubby’s
- Rating: 2.0/5 (43 reviews)
- Price: $
- Address: 615 Wolf St Syracuse, NY 13208
- Categories: Pizza, Chicken Wings
13. Chicken Now
- Rating: 2.5/5 (16 reviews)
- Price: $
- Address: 1 Carousel Ctr Syracuse, NY 13290
- Categories: American (Traditional), Chicken Wings
12. Key Pizza
- Rating: 2.5/5 (24 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Address: 1145-53 Erie Blvd E Syracuse, NY 13210
- Categories: Pizza, Chicken Wings
11. Peppino’s Syracuse
- Rating: 3.0/5 (95 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Address: 1849 Grant Blvd Syracuse, NY 13208
- Categories: Pizza, Italian, Chicken Wings
10. Wings Over Syracuse
- Rating: 3.5/5 (60 reviews)
- Price: $
- Address: 315 Nottingham Rd Syracuse, NY 13210
- Categories: Chicken Wings, Sandwiches, Fast Food
9. Varsity Pizza
- Rating: 3.5/5 (117 reviews)
- Price: $
- Address: 802 S Crouse Ave Syracuse, NY 13210
- Categories: Pizza, Delis, Chicken Wings
8. Meier’s Creek Brewing – Inner Harbor
- Rating: 4.0/5 (25 reviews)
- Address: 720 Van Rensselaer St Syracuse, NY 13204
- Categories: Beer Bar, Pizza, Chicken Wings
7. Juliana’s Pizza & Wings
- Rating: 4.0/5 (11 reviews)
- Address: 2608 Lodi St Syracuse, NY 13208
- Categories: Pizza, Chicken Wings
6. Shifty’s
- Rating: 4.0/5 (78 reviews)
- Price: $
- Address: 1401 Burnet Ave Syracuse, NY 13206
- Categories: Chicken Wings, Music Venues, Dive Bars
5. Change of Pace
- Rating: 4.0/5 (42 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Address: 1802 Grant Blvd Syracuse, NY 13208
- Categories: Sports Bars, American (Traditional), Chicken Wings
4. Gangnam Style Korean Kitchen
- Rating: 4.0/5 (182 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Address: 115 Harvard Pl Syracuse, NY 13210
- Categories: Chicken Wings, Korean
3. Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
- Rating: 4.5/5 (2246 reviews)
- Price: $$
- Address: 246 W Willow St Syracuse, NY 13202
- Categories: Barbeque, Chicken Wings, American (Traditional)
2. Joe’s To Go
- Rating: 4.5/5 (21 reviews)
- Address: 415 W Onondaga St Syracuse, NY 13202
- Categories: Sandwiches, Seafood, Chicken Wings
1. Syracuse Halal Gyro
- Rating: 4.5/5 (36 reviews)
- Address: 477 Westcott St Syracuse, NY 13210
- Categories: Halal, Mediterranean, Chicken Wings