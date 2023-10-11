QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every year, a Queensbury-based florist pays it forward – but that’s not quite what they call it. Binley Florist is celebrating its annual “Petal It Forward” day next Wednesday, Oct. 18.

During Petal It Forward, visitors to Binley Florist on Quaker Road in Queensbury have a chance at a special prize. Lucky shoppers will be given two bouquets of flowers, completely free – with a catch. Those who are given flowers are told to keep one and give the other to someone else.

The florist is a great place to visit, but you may even encounter a surprise gift if you’re in downtown Glens Falls. Binley’s branded flower truck will be parked downtown, with staff hoping for some flower recipients to come to them. The florist also pays visits to schools, to instill the spirit of paying – or petaling – it forward in future generations of flower fans.