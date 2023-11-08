SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re still looking to book your Thanksgiving or Christmas travel fair, Breeze Airway’s might have you covered.

The low cost airline is offering 35 percent off roundtrip base fares across their four nonstop routes from Syracuse.

The sale started Tuesday, Nov. 7 and ends Thursday, Nov. 9 at 11:59 p.m. for travel from November 14, 2023, through September 3, 2024.

Breeze’s four nonstop destinations include:

Syracuse, NY to Charleston, SC

Syracuse, NY to Fort Myers, FL

Syracuse, NY to Las Vegas, NV

Syracuse, NY to Tampa, FL

“We’re offering another great deal for our Guests as the holiday season approaches,” said Breeze Airways President Tom Doxey. “With a 35 percent discount off the base fare of all roundtrip travel through next summer, it’s a really great time to plan your travel for the next year and lock in these low fares. Breeze never charges change or cancelation fees so, even if your dates change, there’s never any penalty for re-booking.”

Flights must be purchased on Breeze’s website or through the Breeze app, using the promo code “BENICE” at check out.

Breeze doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure, and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing.

“Breeze also offers guests both bundled and a la carte options known as Nice, Nicer and, on flights operated with the Airbus A220-300, Nicest. The Nicest bundle includes two checked bags, priority boarding and Breeze Ascent—the carrier’s premium inflight experience featuring 2×2 recliner-style seating and complimentary snacks and beverages, including alcohol,” stated Breeze Airlines.