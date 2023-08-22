Passenger airplane flying between autumn maple trees and birch tree in the forest. bottom view.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For the first time ever, Breeze Airways is offering a “percent off” promotion with 30 percent off a roundtrip flight for fall travel.

Breeze guests can use the promo code “YOUDOYOU” at checkout Tuesday, Aug. 22, through Thursday, Aug. 24, at 11:59 p.m. when booking a round-trip flight.

The sale includes travel between Sep. 5 through Dec. 19 from Syracuse to the following destinations:

Charleston, South Carolina

Fort Myers, Florida

Las Vegas, Nevada

Tampa, Florida

The sale excludes travel from from Nov. 16 through Nov. 28, 2023.

“Fall has a unique charm and intrigue that asks us to slow down and take in the changing colors and cooler breezes,” said Tom Doxey, Breeze Airways’ President. “Our 30 percent off ‘Take It Easy’ promotion is all about inspiring people to live their best lives by seeking out new experiences in our incredible destinations.”

Breeze also doesn’t charge change or cancellation fees up to 15 minutes prior to departure, and offers other benefits such as free family seating and a la carte pricing.

With the purchase of a ticket, Breeze customers don’t have to worry about any change or cancellation fees and have up to 24-months of reusable flight credit and customized flight features on the Breeze app.

Flights are now on sale online and via the Breeze app.