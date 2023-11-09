SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You will soon get a taste of home down south as Brooklyn Pickle has announced a new location is opening in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

The Syracuse restaurant, known for its deli sandwiches and homemade soups, has expanded over the last 48 years, with four locations in Central New York, including the original location on Syracuse’s Eastside, one on the Westside, Liverpool and Utica.

The future Southern Pines restaurant located on the corner of Morganton and Brucewood at 1788 Old Morganton Road, will be the restaurants fifth location.

The restaurant will celebrate its grand opening beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 14. It will be the second location to serve beer.

The decision to open a new restaurant outside of New York came from owner Craig Kowadla and co-owner Steve Ziff who loved the Southern Pines area and realized there isn’t anything like Brooklyn Pickle yet in North Carolina.

“I love the area, the weather, the people, golf…I want to move here! There’s really nothing like us

in the area,” said Kowadla, who’s the son of original owner Ken Kowadla, and is continuing his father’s legacy.

With seating for 40 indoors and 40 more outside on the patio, customers will be able to make the most of the beautiful North Carolina weather.

“We couldn’t have done it without all of your incredible support, love, and loyalty. Your enthusiasm for our giant sandwiches, homemade soups, desserts, and daily hot specials makes us excited to bring a bit of the Cuse to you!” Kowadla stated on Instagram.

Based on the popularity of Brooklyn Pickle in Southern Pines, Kowadla said he has plans to expand into other areas.

Customers can enjoy “…our giant sandwiches, subs, award-winning soups, hot entrees and delicious desserts, all served quickly and with a smile,” said Kowadla.

“We use the freshest ingredients and love serving up big sandwiches. The menu will have something for everyone. The Brooklyn Pickle sandwich is our signature with corned beef, pastrami, Russian dressing and Swiss cheese, which is usually served on dark rye bread.”

Hot specials will also be served each day including a regional dish from New York, Utica’s famous Chicken Riggies on Thursdays (created in the Utica-Rome N.Y. area, featuring rigatoni pasta in a creamy sauce with chicken and sweet peppers) and macaroni and cheese on Fridays.

It also wouldn’t be the Brooklyn Pickle without pickles. Customers can purchase pickles individually, by the quart and by the gallon.

Brooklyn Pickle Southern Pine will have Taylor Baldwin as Manager, who’s a veteran Brooklyn Pickle manager from Syracuse, N.Y. The Assistant Managers are Keri Henry, also a former Brooklyn Pickle manager from Syracuse, N.Y. and Tashina Jones.

“We are excited that Tashina Jones, who is from the area, has joined the management team as an assistant manager,” said Baldwin and Henry.

“Teamwork is at the center of Brooklyn Pickle’s fast, fun, efficient and always friendly atmosphere,” said Kowadla who’s currently hiring employees. “People will be impressed by our unique offerings, high quality food and speed of service.”

Those who are interested in applying can send an email to brooklynpicklepinehurst@gmail.com.

To celebrate its grand opening, Brooklyn Pickle will donate a dollar to Blue (teamRWB.org) for every sandwich sold during the first week of business. In addition, to show support for the military, they will be offering an ongoing 10% discount to anybody with a military I.D.

Orders can be placed in-person, by phone at 910-725-6760, or on the website at BrooklynPickle.com. Brooklyn Pickle also can cater lunches, office parties and as they have a substantial following with pharmaceutical reps who deliver lunches to clients.

To keep up to date with each day’s hot entrees, salads, soups and desserts, customers can check Brooklyn Pickle’s Facebook and Instagram.