Cheers to 10 years: Olde English Pub celebrates a decade in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Olde English Pub is now another year older. For the past decade, this restaurant has been providing a taste of England right here in the City of Albany.

“The fact that we have been open for 10 years is unbelievable,” said Mark Graydon, co-owner of the Olde English Pub.

Local leaders celebrated the restaurant’s milestone. Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan declared Tuesday “Olde English Pub and Pantry Day.”

It’s large outdoor seating has been a plus, especially during this pandemic.

“It has been an extremely difficult year for restaurants throughout the Capital Region,” said Georgette Steffens, Executive Director of Downtown Albany Business Improvement District. “So, it’s exciting to have a day to celebrate overcoming, reinventing, reinvesting, and succeeding.”

When it comes to their success, Mark and Greta Graydon said every restaurant’s situation is unique. But for them, it was important to take care of their staff first throughout the pandemic while also adapting to challenges on a daily basis.

“It’s just trying to figure out what will work for you, because it’s such a unique situation to be in,” said Greta Graydon, co-owner. “But we are really lucky. Our staff is amazing. We’ve had the best customers you can imagine since day one— regulars, newbies, in-between. We are really lucky. It’s a lot of hard work and a lot of luck, I think.”

With that, The Olde English Pub hopes to be around for at least another 10 years to come.