Chobani Donates Ambulance to Village of Sherburne

NEW BERLIN, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY-TV) – Chobani is donating a $150,000 ambulance to the Village of Sherburne today. With both existing vehicles in disrepair, this donation could have a life saving impact.

“Chobani’s gift is going to allow us to focus on help and making our EMS operation revenue neutral or at least close to revenue neutral… from there we’re going to see what we can do to try to make the rural area that we live in and operate and service work for our EMS system,” said Mayor of Sherburne William Acee.

Within the past two years, Sherburne partnered with Columbus and Smyrna to help offset the costs of staff and ambulance maintenance. However, this was not enough. Vice President of Operations at Chobani Nate Gundlach tells us when they noticed the need for emergency management services in the surrounding rural areas the company felt obligated to help, and give back to the community.

“At Chobani our community involvement has always been important to us and a key to our success. This is the opportunity for us to partner with the emergency medical services of Sherburne that provide support not just for our company but for our family and our friends and our neighbors here in our communities,” said Gundlach.

Mayor Acee tells us that one way that those in the community can help the struggling EMS is by training to go into the field.

“They can take classes, we’re always looking for people to volunteer. but more importantly they have to do the training and get into the area of service,” said Acee.