SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Looking for a party to go to on New Year’s Eve?

There are plenty of options for New Year’s Eve parties this year, including Marriott Downtown Syracuse, Sky Armory, The Fitz and more.

To save you the time and energy of searching for a party, NewsChannel 9 has created a list of bars in Syracuse that’ll be hosting while ringing in the new year.

For most events, you will need to buy tickets, with the expectation that they are on a first come first served basis.

New Year’s Eve Parties at bars in Syracuse

SKY Armory

SKY Armory is a venue space in downtown Syracuse that hosts weddings and parties and this year they are throwing together a New Year’s Eve Party!

This year includes the following:

Hors d’oeuvres & Dinner Stations

Desserts

4-Hour Open Bar

Midnight Toast

Dancing & Revelry

Tickets are $99 each.

The party starts at 8:30 p.m. and ends at 12:30 a.m.

Get tickets here

Marriott Downtown Syracuse

Marriott in downtown Syracuse is bringing back its annual New Year’s Eve party with a theme of Roaring 20’s this year!

Take a stroll to the past when life was just a party and ring in the new year by wearing some 1920s glitz and glam.

This year includes the following:

The largest lineup of bands ever assembled for a New Year’s party in Syracuse with Hard Promises, The Barndogs, Prime Time Horns, Stan Colella, Ronnie Leigh, and Just Joe

Casino games

Lobby entertainers

Five-hour open bar

Dinner included

Each ticket choice is for dinner only but all tickets come with all-access to areas before and after dinner. Plus, if you plan for a table of 10 you can save.

For additional information including, seating requests, general questions or assistance email Lindsey.Cole@marriott.com.

Tickets range from $215.78 per person and $2012.02 for a group of 20.

The party starts at 7:00 p.m. and ends at 12:30 a.m.

Get tickets here

Crowne Plaza Syracuse

If you’re looking for a place to stay and to have your NYE dinner and drinks, the Crowne Plaza in Syracuse is offering special packages on New Year’s.

Plus, all packages include complimentary parking.

This year, NYE packages include:

Dine and Stay – $229

– Includes overnight guestroom with dinner for two in the Weighlock Lounge (Appetizer, 2 entrees, shared dessert and a bottle of wine)

– Includes overnight guestroom with dinner for two in the Weighlock Lounge (Appetizer, 2 entrees, shared dessert and a bottle of wine) Hitch a Ride – $229

– Includes overnight guestroom, shuttle to and from downtown NYE celebration of your choice, breakfast for two New Year’s Day, and a late check out at 2:00 p.m.

All package prices include all fees and tax.

Get tickets here

The Fitz

The 1920s speakeasy bar that has it all is holding a ‘Glitz and Glam’ New Year’s party this year. Anyone who wants to come dressed to perfection can visit The Fitz in the basement of the restaurant Oh My Darling.

This year includes the following:

4-Hour cash bar from 9:00 p.m. – 1:00 a.m

Hors d’oeuvres served from 9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Live music from 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. by Professional Victims

Desserts served from 10:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

Midnight Champagne Toast

Tickets are $110 per person.

The party starts at 9:00 p.m. and ends at 1:00 a.m.

Get tickets here

Gilded

The secret speak-easy bar in downtown Syracuse, Gilded, is hosting a black and gold-themed New Year’s Eve party. The party starts at 9 p.m. and ends at 2 a.m.

This year includes the following:

5-Hour Premium Open Bar.

Passed Hors d’oeuvres.

Champagne Toast at Midnight.

Music by DJ Rock.

Burlesque Performance.

Complimentary Party Gifts Upon Entry.

Theme: Black & Gold.

VIP Table and Bottle Service. Limited Availability.

Tickets are $99 for general admission and range from $575-$825 for VIP tables.

Get tickets here

Emerald Cocktail Kitchen

The new roof-top bar in Tip Hill, Emerald Cocktail Kitchen is hosting its first New Year’s Eve party with an emerald, black and gold-themed party.

“Roll into the New Year on Emerald’s Green Carpet for 2024! Get ready to dance, laugh, and have a blast as we bid farewell to the old year and welcome the new one,” stated the restaurant.

This year includes the following:

Passed appetizers

Charcuterie display

The Emerald Green Carpet

Photo booth opportunities

A lively DJ

Two complimentary drinks

Champagne toast at midnight

The party starts at 9 p.m. and ends at 1 a.m. Tickets are $65.87

Get tickets here

Green Lakes Lanes

Looking for a fun and kid-friendly New Year’s Eve party? Then Green Lakes Lanes NYE party is a great option for you.

This year is their second annual New Year’s Eve party, celebrating with bowling, contests, prizes and more!

This year includes the following:

Cosmic Bowling

Dinner Buffet

Contests/Prizes

Toast at midnight

Tickets are $60 per person. The party starts at 8:00 p.m. and ends at 1:00 a.m.

To purchase tickets, call Green Lakes Lanes at (315) 637-6000.

Rosamond Gifford Zoo

Another great option for a kid-friendly New Year’s Eve party is the Rosamond Gifford Zoo!

The event is free to zoo members and with zoo admission.

The festivities begin at 10:00 a.m. with a dance party and fun photo ops in the zoo’s banquet room.

This year includes the follow:

A dance party

Fun photo ops

Noisemakers

Sparkling juice “toast”

Countdown and ball drop at noon

At 11:45 a.m., revelers will receive their free drinks and head to the zoo courtyard for the noon ball drop countdown. Guests are free to explore the zoo after the party.

Don’t see your favorite place to party on New Year’s? Let us know!

If there is another restaurant, bar, or venue hosting a New Year’s Eve party, please email the name, location, website, and other information to our digital team, here.