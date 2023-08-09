SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Destiny USA is making an effort to enhance its security by installing new high-tech license plate reading (LPR) cameras outside every vehicle entrance.

The mall has partnered with the Syracuse Police Department and Flock Safety, a crime-solving technology company, to install LPR cameras to help provide real-time data to the police on possible suspects’ vehicles.

According to Flock Safety, the new LPR cameras provide law enforcement with the make, model, color and license plate of a car and capture actionable evidence with real-time alerts to police if a wanted or stolen vehicle passes by the cameras.

“Partnering with Flock Safety to provide helpful information to law enforcement that will help prevent crime and solve incidents was an easy decision,” said Stephen J. Congel, Chief Executive Officer of Pyramid Management Group. “We are deeply committed to doing our part to keep Destiny USA and the community that supports us safe while assisting law enforcement.”

The LPR cameras can send the alerts to law enforcement within seconds, telling them that the vehicle is at Destiny USA and which entrance the vehicle used to access the property.

“The Syracuse Police Department is pleased to partner with Pyramid Management Group to continue to provide a safe and enjoyable experience at Destiny USA,” said Syracuse Chief of Police, Joseph L. Cecile. “We are excited to see Destiny USA’s further investment in public safety by partnering with Flock Safety cameras. Technology is a force-multiplier when it comes to criminal prevention and apprehension. Having these cameras at Destiny USA will aid us in being able to better identify criminal behavior and lead to quicker arrests. We applaud Pyramid’s efforts and look forward to continuing our partnership to ensure the safety of our Syracuse community.”

Not only did Destiny USA install these new cameras, but other safety enhancements include:

Expanded enforcement of Destiny USA’s Parental Escort Policy (PEP), which is in effect during all operational hours, every day of the week

Enhanced community engagement through UnBEYlievable Enterprises, which meets on-site with any at-risk youth visiting Destiny USA

On-site personnel from Destiny USA’s global security provider, AUS, dedicated to CCTV monitoring, incident response, parking lot and garage coverage

Syracuse Police Department officers patrolling both inside and outside of Destiny USA

Onondaga County Probation officers engaging guests on-site at Destiny USA

Many communities and organizations in and around Central New York, including the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department, use Flock Safety cameras to help prevent crime.

“At Flock Safety, we are driven by a deep commitment to creating safer communities through innovative technology,” said Garrett Langley, CEO of Flock Safety. “Our collaboration with Destiny USA exemplifies the power of our system to forge strong partnerships between law enforcement, businesses, and the community.”

Not too far from Central New York, in Buffalo, these cameras have been in operation for over a year now at Pyramid-owned Walden Galleria and “have been highly successful in both the prevention of crime and creating a safer community,” stated Destiny USA.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with how effective Flock Safety cameras have been in preventing and solving crimes throughout our community,” said Cheektowaga Police Chief Brian Gould. “The cameras are proving to be a powerful force multiplier, as officers are solving crimes, making arrests and closing cases every day.”

According to Flock Safety, communities that have implemented their LPR cameras have reported crime reductions of up to 70 percent with the system being used by more than 3,700 communities in the U.S.