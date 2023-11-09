SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As shopping ramps up as we get closer to Black Friday and the Christmas season, Destiny USA has announced its holiday hours.

The mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but will reopen for Black Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Santa Claus will also be returning to Destiny USA, starting on Friday, Nov. 17, and will be there until Christmas Eve.

The mall’s shopping hours will be shifting during the holiday season.

You can look at the calendar below for the upcoming hours. You can also visit Destiny USA’s website for the most up-to-date information.