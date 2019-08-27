Dollar store chains across New York selling expired and old products

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three well-know chains of dollar stores will pay $1.2 million in fines and damages for selling expired products.

Undercover investigators from the State Attorney Generals’ Office spent time in Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and Family Dollar and found violations.

All three stores sold expired over-the-counter drugs, according to the Attorney General.

Attorney General James says, “New York consumers have a right to expect that products on store shelves are safe, fresh and suitable for their advertised use. These settlements will ensure that Dollar General, Dollar Tree, and Family Dollar will not only pay both a substantial fine and damages, but, more importantly, update their business practices to comply with the law so that no expired over-the-counter drugs are sold to a New York consumer again.”

Further, Dollar General was found to be selling motor oil that is obsolete and not up to the standard required by modern vehicles.

The Attorney General’s Office reports: “Investigators found on shelves at a number of Dollar General stores a variety of Dollar General-branded motor oils that are obsolete, including DG SAE-30 — which is not suitable for most automobile engines built after 1930 — and DG SAE 10W-40 and DG SAE 10W-30 motor oils — which are not suitable for use in most engines built after 1988. The Dollar-General branded motor oil bottles used the same or similar descriptors as other brands of motor oil that are suitable for modern engines and were placed next to those brands on store shelves. There were also no on-shelf signs near those products to warn consumers of their unsuitability for use in modern engines.”

Dollar Tree and Family Dollar also failed to comply with New York’s bottle deposit law.

The AG’s Office will now require the following changes at each store: