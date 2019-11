BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Recently, places like Burger King have found success with Beyond Meat products with the Impossible Whopper.

Now, Dunkin’ is trying its hand at a Beyond Meat product with the Beyond Sausage Sandwich. They’re launching the sandwich nationwide on Wednesday.

Dunkin’ says the Beyond Sausage Sandwich patty is made with 100% plant-based protein and delivers more protein and iron than a pork sausage sandwich.