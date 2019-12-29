Ed Orgeron calls offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger the team MVP

( Lafayette Daily Advertiser) The LSU football team’s offense was dominant in the first half against Oklahoma during the 2019 Peach Bowl, a semifinal of the 2019 College Football Playoff.

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron praised offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger entering halftime.

“Great job by Steve Ensminger, who’s been through a tragedy today, calling the game,” Orgeron said. “He’s the MVP right now.”

Earlier Saturday, Ensminger’s daughter-in-law Carley McCord died in a plane crash.

He decided to stay with the team and coach.

His offense performed brilliantly. The LSU offense scored 49 first-half points to lead 49-14 at halftime. LSU defeated Oklahoma 63-28.

At the end of the game, Orgeron said of Ensminger, “He’s getting the game ball tonight.”

In the first half, LSU gained 497 yards of total offense with 403 passing yards. The Tigers obtained 20 first downs with 15 minutes, 6 seconds time of possession. LSU quarterback Joe Burrow had seven passing touchdowns, with four of them to LSU receiver Justin Jefferson.

LSU finished with 692 passing yards and 532 passing yards.

