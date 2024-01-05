BALDWINSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A big change starting in the way farm workers are paid overtime. The 60-hour threshold for overtime pay will gradually be dropped to 40 hours per week by Jan. 1, 2032.

The New Year is off to a challenging start for some farm owners, like Tony Emmi.

“We always thought it wasn’t a good idea from the start. But we’re dealing with it,” said Tony Emmi, owner of Emmi’s Farm in Baldwinsville.

Giving Emmi and other farm owners no other choice but to follow state regulations.

As of Jan. 1, 2024, the overtime threshold for farm workers will be lowered from 60 to now 56 hours a week. The Department of Labor finalized its decision last February, lowering the 60-hour threshold for overtime pay to 40 hours per week by Jan. 1, 2032.

The phased-in, gradual reduction in the threshold will gradually reduce over the next few years starting now, with the threshold set at 56 hours. The NYSDOL says the process will continue with the overtime threshold being reduced by four hours every other year until it reaches 40 by 2032.

Public hearings were held at the beginning of 2020 by the Laborers Wage Board. During those hearings, farm owners, workers, and academic researchers had the opportunity to give their testimony.

“It’s not good for us but it’s also not good for the employees, especially the ones that want to work,” said Emmi.

Concerns now growing, with Emmi already down two workers from last year and having to compete with surrounding states and other countries.

“They can go to any state they want. They don’t have to come here. That’s what I’m worried about,” said Emmi.

Right now, Emmi says he has 45 employees but is worried that number could drop.

“We never used to see that kind of problem with the H2H program because these employees were usually on their best behavior because they wanted to be invited back,” said Emmi.

Adding that they don’t get paid enough for their product, forcing Emmi to raise their prices.

“Even if we’re trying to break even. We have to charge that kind of money and people don’t want to pay that for produce and it shouldn’t be that way. But now we’re forced into the situation,” said Emmi.

As for now, Emmi is trying to stay positive and still hoping for a great season come this spring.

The New York State Department of Labor says lowering the overtime threshold is the fair thing to do for workers and gradually lowering it gives farm owners time to make adjustments.