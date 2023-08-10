SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of July 23 through the 29.

Four food services failed their inspections:

  • Embassy Suites Syracuse-Destiny: 311-71 Hiawatha Boulevard West, Syracuse
  • Joey’s: 6594 Thompson Road, Syracuse
  • Rong Cheng Chinese Kitchen: 402 West Seneca Turnpike, Syracuse
  • Wendy’s: 3508 Brewerton Road, North Syracuse

Read to see how each establishment failed in detail below.

Embassy Suites Syracuse-Destiny

The Embassy Suites Syracuse-Destiny had one violation.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found the hand-wash sink that was previously at the front counter kitchen area had been removed. There is now another prep-top cooler in its place. In the front counter kitchen area there is an omelet station, pizza station, salads and sauté lines. The majority of the cooking and serving is done in this area. The closest sink is now through a doorway into the back prep area of the kitchen. Not an easily accessible as the one dedicated to the front of the cook line. The plumbing needs to be returned to the original site. There are no other sinks available in the front area.

Joey’s

Joey’s had five violations, with three in critical condition.

Foods adulterated or received from unapproved sources (critical condition):

The inspector found one quart of strawberries and three portions of crème brûlée noted with mold growth in the dessert cooler in the basement kitchen.

Foods not protected from contamination by other sources (critical condition):

The inspector found a spray bottle of chemicals stores on the speed track at the waitress station. This was corrected and the bottle was moved.

Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods (critical condition):

The inspector found a preparation cooler in the downstairs kitchen not operating properly to maintain potentially hazardous foods at or below 45 degrees Fahrenheit. The following items were noted to be between 52-54 degrees Fahrenheit:

Staff said the food items were put into the cooler two days ago.

  • Six lbs. greens
  • Four steaks
  • Six pieces of veal
  • Six lobster portions
  • Eight lb. shrimp
  • Five lb. calamari
  • Five lbs. sausage
  • 1/2 dozen eggs

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils:

The inspector the beer cooler at the waitress station had standing water and linen towel lining at the bottom of the cooler.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils:

The inspector found the skinny tack in the small walk-in cooler upstairs had mold.

Rong Cheng Chinese Kitchen

Rong Cheng Chinese Kitchen had seven violations, with two in critical condition.

Foods adulterated or received from unapproved sources (critical condition):

The inspector found a case of moldy tomatoes on a shelf in the walk-in cooler.

Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods (critical condition):

The inspector found four large bins (10 lbs. each) of cooked chicken measured at 84 degrees Fahrenheit, stores at room temperature on shelving on the cook line. The manager said the chicken had been there since 12:30 p.m. The chicken was moved into the walk-in cooler for rapid cooling and storage until it was ready to be cooked and served.

Food not protected in general: The inspector found raw cut chicken (10 lbs.) stored directly in the three bay sink. It was voluntarily discarded.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found shelving in the walk-in cooler and shelving in the kitchen not clean, and with an accumulation of food debris.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found water to hand wash sink shut off at the time of inspection. The faucet was repaired during inspection to correct a leak, and water was turned back on.

Inadequate insect/rodent control: The inspector found flies in the facility.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found the floor in the walk-in cooler, under the shelving, was unclean with an accumulation of food debris.

Wendy’s

Wendy’s had nine violations, with two in critical condition.

Improper cooling and refrigerated storage of potentially hazardous foods (critical condition):

The inspector found 13 small and four large raw beef patties in the upper portion of the cookline raw cooler between 48 and 51 degrees Fahrenheit, and not at 45 degrees Fahrenheit or lower, as required. It was undetermined as to how long the beef had been out, but they were thrown away.

Improper hot holding of potentially hazardous foods (critical violation):

The inspector found 16 spicy and 16 regular tenders were between 124 and 134 degrees Fahrenheit, and not at 140 degrees Fahrenheit which is required. The tenders were thrown away.

Poor sanitary design, construction, installation of equipment and utensils: The inspector found several wire racks in the walk-in cooler had peeling and chipped paint.

Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found exterior of ice machine door was not clean and had food soil. The exterior of the deep fryer unit was not clean, with greasy soil. The exterior of the cup holders at the front counter and drive thru were found not clean, with greasy soil.

Improper sanitary facilities and controls: The inspector found the mop basin contains garbage.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspection found the wall area below and around the rear hand wash sink was not clean, with greasy soil and mildewed sink/wall seal.

Improper construction and maintenance of physical facilities: The inspector found several vent hoods with an accumulation of dusty soil.

Many locations passed their inspections between July 23 through 29.

You can see the entire list below.

NAMEADDRESSLOCATIONDATE
Aramark @ Lakeview Amphitheater – Ma490 Restoration WayGeddes7/23/2023
Beginning II6897 Manlius Center RoadDewitt7/26/2023
Brancato’s Catering400 Buckley RoadSalina7/28/2023
Brazen Cafe725 Irving AvenueSyracuse7/24/2023
Bull & Bear Roadhouse Mobile Unit8255 Drinkwater LaneOnondaga County7/23/2023
Cafe Kubal2218 East Colvin StreetSyracuse7/24/2023
Catering at the Zoo1 Conservation PlaceSyracuse7/26/2023
Chicken Bandit (The)6070 Donnybrook DriveCicero7/26/2023
Cicero 1 McDonalds7893 Brewerton RoadCicero7/24/2023
Coleman’s Authentic Irish Pub100 South Lowell AvenueSyracuse7/27/2023
Coleman’s Authentic Irish Pub Mobile100 South Lowell AvenueSyracuse7/27/2023
Daily Diner Mobile Unit6491 Collamer RoadDewitt7/23/2023
Divine Dishes Kitchen6780 Northern Boulevard, Ste 300Dewitt7/27/2023
Dog Haus (The)1 Conservation PlaceSyracuse7/26/2023
Don Juan Cafe410 West Seneca TurnpikeSyracuse7/26/2023
Dunkin Donuts6166 South Bay RoadCicero7/26/2023
Dunkin Donuts8083 Brewerton RoadCicero7/26/2023
Dunkin Donuts818 North Main StreetCicero7/26/2023
Dunkin Donuts9555 Brewerton RoadCicero7/24/2023
Eurest Dining Services @ Carrier TR46304 Carrier Parkway, TR4 BldgDewitt7/26/2023
Food Consultants @ Upstate Lobby750 East Adams StreetSyracuse7/26/2023
Galley Holding Co. (The)2390 Milton AvenueGeddes7/24/2023
Gino & Joe’s700 Old Liverpool RoadSalina7/26/2023
Glazed & Confused Syracuse211 North Clinton StreetSyracuse7/25/2023
Harvey’s Garden1200 East Water StreetSyracuse7/25/2023
Henry’s Hen House1121 South Salina StreetSyracuse7/28/2023
HoneyBee Cafe1 Conservation PlaceSyracuse7/26/2023
Ice Cream Cart at the Zoo1 Conservation PlaceSyracuse7/26/2023
Ice Cream Sandwich (The)2 East Main StreetMarcellus7/25/2023
Jandy Convenience Store1017 South Geddes StreetSyracuse7/27/2023
Jersey Mike’s115 Elwood Davis RoadSalina7/28/2023
Jreck Subs8097 Brewerton RoadCicero7/28/2023
Kentucky Fried Chicken1524 South Salina StreetSyracuse7/24/2023
Lakeside Fire Department Recreation1002 State Fair BoulevardGeddes7/26/2023
Lourdes Camp10 Mile Point RoadSpafford7/26/2023
Macarollin Mobile Unit832 Emerson StreetOnondaga County7/28/2023
McDonald’s of Brewerton9563 Brewerton RoadCicero7/24/2023
McDonald’s of Cicero5879 State Route 31Cicero7/25/2023
Modern Malt7687 Frontage RoadCicero7/27/2023
North Syracuse McDonalds3806 Brewerton RoadClay7/25/2023
Original Italian Pizza120 Julian PlaceSyracuse7/24/2023
Patty’s Tavern6207 Jamesville Toll RoadDewitt7/27/2023
Petit Nosh4830 Burrstone RoadOnondaga7/28/2023
Plymouth Congregational Church U.C.C232 East Onondaga StreetSyracuse7/25/2023
Rick’s Polar Pops Truck #18805 Bushnell Shores RoadOnondaga County7/25/2023
Rick’s Polar Pops Truck #28805 Bushnell Shores RoadOnondaga County7/25/2023
Rick’s Polar Pops Truck #38805 Bushnell Shores RoadCicero7/25/2023
Rocky’s Pub Mobile Unit209 Oswego StreetSalina7/28/2023
Rodfathers BBQ Commissary1002 State Fair BoulevardGeddes7/26/2023
Ruby Tuesday6405 Yorktown CircleDewitt7/26/2023
Samantha’s Treats & Sweets M.U.9 Warren StreetOnondaga County7/28/2023
Sardo’s6195 State Route 31Cicero7/26/2023
Simon Parise VFW Post 95966996 Taft RoadManlius7/25/2023
Skaneateles Country Club3344 West Lake RoadSkaneateles7/27/2023
South Onondaga Fire Department3130 Cedarvale RoadOnondaga7/24/2023
St. Cecilia Church1001 Woods RoadGeddes7/27/2023
St. John’s Episcopal Church15 Orange StreetMarcellus7/25/2023
Subway8060 Brewerton RoadCicero7/25/2023
Taco Bell #49767881 Brewerton RoadCicero7/24/2023
Traditions at the Links5904 North Burdick StreetManlius7/26/2023
Trinity Services I @ Hillbrook Deten4949 Velasko RoadOnondaga7/25/2023
Tug Hill Artisan Roasters8634 Artz RoadOnondaga County7/28/2023
Tully Hill-N-Dale Country Club6402 Route 80Fabius7/26/2023
Twin Trees Restaurant1100 Avery AvenueSyracuse7/27/2023
Twin Trees Too1029 Milton AvenueSyracuse7/26/2023
Unity of Syracuse300 West Seneca TurnpikeSyracuse7/26/2023
Wendy’s5845 East Circle DriveCicero7/27/2023
Wendy’s #1214/5953798 James StreetDewitt7/27/2023
Willis V. Carrier Recreation Center1033 Kinne StreetDewitt7/27/2023
Wrap It Up Express4160 State Route 31, Unit 600Clay7/24/2023
Yang Di Chun2042 Erie Boulevard EastSyracuse7/24/2023