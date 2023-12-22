CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Christmas is only four days away, and if you haven’t started your shopping yet, small businesses across Central New York have got you covered!

Small businesses across Central New York are feeling the holiday shopping rush.

“We’ve been busier than ever this year. So it’s been great to see so many people support a local business out here,” said Ryan Novak, owner of Chocolate Pizza Company in Marcellus.

Whether it’s buying in-store or ordering online, Chocolate Pizza Company is keeping up with customers.

“I think people are just looking for a good local product that’s made here in Syracuse and shipped all over the world. So it’s kind of fun that people can come here and do their holiday shopping, get a cool unique product, the chocolate pizza and then be able to give it as a gift or share it with their family,” said Novak.

A unique gift flying off the shelves since November, along with its peanut butter wings. Upwards of 20,000 orders have already been sent out, with the last shipment going out on Thursday.

“It’s a fun gift, a gourmet-level chocolate served in a fun kind of atmosphere in a pizza box. It’s just something fun that people haven’t seen so it’s unique when you give somebody a chocolate pizza. It gives them something that they remember and they think ‘Wow that was kind of interesting’ rather than just one of the other hundred things you can get during the holidays. You get a chocolate pizza, you’re going to remember that,” said Novak.

The same goes for Witty Wicks Candles in Camillus, with almost all of its products made locally.

“We have so many different options. Holiday, every day, anything you can think of,” said Aubry Panek, owner of Witty Wicks Candles.

Candles are always one of their most popular Christmas gifts. All of its candles are made at the store with soy wax.

“And then we sometimes have some sassy gifts and something that will make you laugh. We have great funny cards. We have some great funny games, and I think that’s a great stocking stuffer this year is something that’s going to make you laugh,” said Panek.

Floridella Boutique in Armory Square also has unique gifts.

“Gift certificates are always great. I mean they get to choose what they want in a place they love, so that’s a winner to me,” said Monica Villegas, owner of Floridella Boutique.

The boutique is offering sales this holiday season, as a way to bring in foot traffic into the small business community.

Chocolate Pizza Company is open on Christmas Eve until 1:00 p.m. Click here for more store details.

Witty Wicks Candles is open on Christmas Eve until 4:00 p.m. Click here for more store details.

Floridella Boutique is open on Christmas Eve until 4:00 p.m. Click here for more store details.