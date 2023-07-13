BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Did you take advantage of Amazon’s annual (and sometimes semi-annual) shopping special?

On July 11 and 12, Amazon Prime subscribers were able to get special deals on products sold through the expansive online marketplace. But how good were those deals, really?

Luckily, there’s a website that breaks it down for customers. In a nod to the humps and dips seen in financial chart changes, it’s called CamelCamelCamel.

The website is pretty easy to use. I figured it out in just a few minutes. CamelCamelCamel shows users the highest and lowest a product on Amazon has ever cost. All they need is a link to the product.

It’s not just recent data either. A quick search for a four-pack of Snack Pack Chocolate Pudding Cups had prices going back eight years to June 2015.

(If you’re wondering, the most they’ve cost, according to the data is $1.46 in June 2015, while the lowest price was $0.94 in July 2021.) Pudding lovers may be displeased to know that the four-pack is currently one cent higher than the average price on Amazon. Booooo.

Another example of something for sale, with more dramatic price changes, is a 75-inch TCL smart TV currently priced at $1,699.99. Amazon’s website lists this as a 26 percent drop in price and the lowest price in 30 days.

So how’s it compare to the past? Data for this TV only goes back to May, and according to CamelCamelCamel, it’s a pretty good deal compared to then, with the highest price (May 2023) listed as just under $2,000.

Current prices are shown, too, as well as prices charged by third-party merchants. If you’re looking to get something at a specific price, the site also allows people to get an email notifying them if/when it drops to that, too.

Maybe you’re just looking for deals, nothing specific in general. CamelCamelCamel also features lists of popular products in the “Camel community,” as well as the “top price drops.”

At least one user on Reddit wants people to be wary of scammers though.

“Let me stress that this isn’t a problem with CCC,” Reddit user PromoPimp wrote in the “boardgames” ‘subreddit’ channel six years ago. “The site is working as designed, and it works very well.”

The Reddit user said they set price points for how much they’d like to spend on a couple of games, and the deals they found happened to be from third-party sellers. Long story short, the Reddit user claims victims are issued fake tracking numbers and “obscenely far off” delivery dates that make it difficult to cancel orders from these third-party scammers.

So, in addition to checking past prices, users should remember to look at the history of the seller, too.

According to a report from TechCrunch, people in the United States spent $6.4 billion on Amazon during the first day of Prime Day — a six percent rise year-to-year.