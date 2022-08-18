BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Amazon offers discounts on popular kids tech

Shopping for back-to-school items can put a strain on your budget. Especially this year, with all the shortages and inflation that we’ve been experiencing. Thankfully, Amazon has dropped a surprise sale of educational tech for kids that provides financial relief just when you need it the most. For instance, right now, you can get the Fire HD 8 Kids tablet or the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet for half price.

How deep do the discounts go?

This Amazon summer sale gives you a chance to purchase several items at discounts that are as deep as a Prime Day event. You can get popular products, such as Fire tablets, Echo devices and more on sale from 30% off to an unbeatable 50% off.

Which kids tech is currently on sale at Amazon?

Amazon Glow with Tangram Bits

Amazon Glow is an incredible, interactive product that was specifically designed to bring remote families closer together. The video call and play system lets adults and kids play board games together when they aren’t in the same location. Parents play on their phones or tablets while kids play on a 19-inch projected touchscreen during a video call. Normally, this bundle costs $329.98, but right now, you can get it for just $199.99.

Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet

The Fire HD 10 Kids Pro tablet is the largest kids’ tablet. It has a 10.1-inch screen and is for kids ages 6 to 12. Purchase includes a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus and a two-year worry-free guarantee — if it breaks, simply return it for a free replacement. Normally, this model costs $199.99, but right now, you can get it for just $139.99.

Fire HD 10 Kids Tablet

Amazon’s Fire HD 10 Kids tablet is also a 10.1-inch model, only this one is suitable for kids ages 3 to 7. It has 32 gigabytes of storage and is available in aquamarine, lavender or sky blue. The tablet features dual cameras, a 1080p Full HD display, and a USB-C (2.0) port. Normally, this model costs $199.99, but right now, you can get it for just $139.99.

Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet

The Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet is an 8-inch tablet that was released in 2021. It comes with a quad-core processor, 2GB RAM and 32GB of storage that is expandable up to 1 terabyte. This model is for kids ages 6 to 12 and is currently available for 50% off.

Fire HD 8 Kids Tablet

Amazon’s Fire HD 8 Kids tablet is an 8-inch tablet that is designed for kids ages 3 to 7. It comes with a kid-proof case with a built-in stand that has a two-year worry-free guarantee. This model is currently available for 50% off.

Fire 7 Kids Tablet

The Fire 7 Kids tablet is Amazon’s newest offering for kids ages 3 to 7. It was just released at the beginning of summer and offers up to 10 hours of battery life with a quad-core processor that is up to 30% faster than the previous generation. It has a 7-inch display and comes with a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus. Normally, this model costs $109.99, but right now, you can get it for just $69.99.

Kindle Kids

Amazon’s Kindle Kids is not a toy. It is a purpose-built, black-and-white reading device with a glare-free screen. It can deliver weeks of use per charge and has no games, videos or ads. It is a distraction-free device that encourages reading. This model is currently available for 45% off.

Echo Dot (4th Generation) Kids

Echo Dot Kids is Amazon’s most popular smart speaker for kids. It delivers a robust sound, allows you to set daily time limits and filter explicit songs. This model is currently available for 42% off.

Echo Glow

The Echo Glow is a smart lamp designed for kids. It does not contain microphones or speakers and must be paired with an Alexa-enabled device for voice control functionality. It features a struggle-free setup and has a rainbow timer that gives kids a visual reminder to help establish routines. Normally, this model costs $29.99, but right now, you can get it for just $19.99.

