CAZENOVIA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — As the second largest apple-producing state in the country, New York has a high standard to uphold for apple crop.

But a late-season frost back in May forced Critz Farms, located in Cazenovia, to close their apple orchard for picking this year due to so much loss, leaving Central New York down an orchard.

“The unseasonably cold temperatures during a critical growth stage have significantly impacted our apple orchard,” Matthew Critz, Co-Owner of Critz Farms, stated. “It led to substantial yield losses and has taken a toll on our apple production this year.”

The family-owned orchard, isn’t closed entirely though.

Six-week-long Fall Harvest Celebration as planned

That event will be held from Sept. 16 through Oct. 22.

Fall Harvest Celebration includes:

Corn maze

Pumpkin picking

Cider pressing

Animals

Wagon rides

Live music

Special events

And more

Estimates in May by scientists of Cornell Cooperative Extension say that some counties would lose up to 35% of their apple crop from the frost.

Matthew Critz expressed his regret and hope over the situation, saying, “As farmers, we understand that crop yields can vary each year due to a range of factors, including adverse weather conditions. We are experiencing a setback this year, but remain optimistic about a productive future. We are confident that with the resilience of our orchard and our steadfast commitment to quality, we will be able to open the apple orchard to visitors for picking next year. This year, we encourage our patrons to support other u-pick farms that were less affected by the frost.”