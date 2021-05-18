Macy’s emerges from pandemic by swinging to surprise profit

FILE – In this Feb. 22, 2021 file photo, shoppers arrive at a Macy’s in Charlotte, N.C. Macy’s emerged from an unprecedented year by swinging to a profit and it upped its expectations for the year. The retailer on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, posted net income of $103 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

Macy’s emerged from an unprecedented year with a surprising swing back into the profit column and it boosted its guidance for all of 2021.

Sales were fueled by government stimulus checks and and the massive rollout of vaccines that have emboldened Americans to head outdoors again, the company said.

Shares jumped 7% before the opening bell Tuesday.

“We are seeing promising signs that our core customers are shopping again, and we continue to attract new customers, who increasingly begin their shopping experience with us online,” said CEO Jeff Gennette.

Sales of goods that were strong during the pandemic, such as home goods, continue to move well and customers are spending more in other categories as well, Gennette said.

Net income hit $103 million after massive losses during the same period last year when stores were forced to lock their doors.

On a per-share basis, the New York company’s net income was 32 cents, or 39 cents if one-time charges are removed. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 39 cents per share, when Wall Street was looking for losses of about 41 cents per share, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue of $4.71 billion also exceeded analyst projections.

Macy’s expects full-year revenue in the range of $21.73 billion to $22.23 billion, up from its previous projections of $19.75 billion to $20.75 billion.

Macy’s has pushed much of its sales online and expects digital sales to reach $10 billion within the next three years, but noted that online sales are two to three times higher in markets where Macy’s stores exist.

During the pandemic, the company pared back inventory and closed some stores. It also launched curbside pickup last year and is expanding its off-price concept BackStage.

