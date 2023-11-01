SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Good news for DeWitt Wednesday, as it was announced that a major chipmaking manufacturer would bring 400 jobs to the area.

TTM Techologies Inc., a leading global manufacturer of technology solutions, intends to invest up to $130 million to build a greenfield high-tech manufacturing facility in the Town of DeWitt.

The new facility will be built on 24 acres next to TTM’s existing production facility located on Widewaters Parkway in DeWitt.

TTM will also invest in research and development that will further grow PCB (printed circuit board) technologies across the United States.

Says New York Governor Kathy Hochul, “From Micron’s historic investment in Clay to TTM’s plans to invest up to $130 million for a new plant in DeWitt, a global chipmaking hub is rising in Central New York.“ TTM’s printed circuit boards sit at the cutting edge of chip technology, and thanks to New York’s robust chips ecosystem, partnerships with the Majority Leader and other stakeholders, and a bold commitment from the state, TTM is ready to join our thriving chips sector and bring 400 good-paying jobs upstate. Companies like TTM are helping to strengthen New York’s reputation as a leader for growth, innovation, and national security, and I look forward to welcoming even more 21st-century businesses to our state as we continue to build the economy of tomorrow.”