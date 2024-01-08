MARCELLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Marcellus’ only locally-owned supermarket, Nojaim Brothers, is planning to close its doors come springtime.

Owner Richard Nojaim recently signed a deal with Stewart’s Shops — a Saratoga Springs-based convenience store and gas station — and confirmed a pending closure of the supermarket this spring.

Nojaim Brothers have 90 days to change their minds and pull out. But Richard Nojaim tells NewsChannel 9 that the plan is for him to retire.

Stewart’s has over 350 locations, including two in Baldwinsville, one in Liverpool and one on Buckley Road in Syracuse. The shops go as far as Vermont, with nine of them there.