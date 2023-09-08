QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new beauty store has arrived at the Aviation Mall – inside an existing store. A new Ulta Beauty location opened this week inside the Target location at the Queensbury-based mall.

Ulta Beauty sells more than 50 brands of beauty products, including Urban Decay and Ariana Grande products. The new location is located near Target’s pre-existing beauty department.

“This unique partnership is another way we continue to elevate the guest experience across our multicategory business to drive traffic as we meet guests’ needs in innovative ways,” said Target Executive Vice President Christina Hennington. “With two powerhouse retailers, our collective brand love, loyalty, and omnichannel expertise will inspire guests and raise the bar for the beauty shopping experience.”

The new location isn’t the only recent development at the Aviation Mall. In recent weeks, the mall has welcomed a new gym and fitness center, as well as the return of its Spirit Halloween location.