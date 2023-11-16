LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Roller skating enthusiasts can enjoy skating in Liverpool as Skate-N-Place is now open in the Shops at Seneca Mall.

The new indoor rink has opened where the former Aspen Athletics Club was located.

Skate-N-Place offers $5 skate rentals, along with pizza, soda and a party room for birthday parties. The rink can also host private parties and semi-private parties.

Admission ranges from $12-$15 on Wednesday-Sunday, depending on the day and time. The rink is open on Monday and Tuesday for private parties only.