SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new vendor opened up in Salt City Market on Friday, Dec. 15, specializing in charcuterie and artisanal sandwiches.

She Fancy Grazing Co. is now in the stall that was occupied by Farm Girl Juicery, which left the market in November.

The owners of She Fancy Grazing Co., Anna and Sharrone Sofer, owned restaurants in Utica and Clinton before opening, She Fancy, Salt City Market stated in a press release.

To learn more about the new vendor, you can visit their Facebook page.