NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — This Halloween, CVS is making it a priority to make Halloween fun for kids with allergies.

This year, CVS has partnered with Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) to offer 100+ food-allergy safe items across CVS locations, including 457 store locations in New York as part of the 2023 Teal Pumpkin Project.

According to FARE, 1 in 13 children in the U.S live with a potentially life-threatening food allergy, which isn’t fun for kids on Halloween when most treats include chocolate and candy containing allergens like tree nuts, milk, soy and more.

Through the Teal Pumpkin Project, families can display the teal-colored pumpkin on their doorstep which signals that they are handing out non-food toys and trinkets in a separate bowl for trick or treaters.

“We are thrilled to grow our partnership with CVS Pharmacy, a company that shares our dedication to inclusivity and safety,” remarked Sung Poblete, RN, PhD, CEO of FARE. “Last year was such a great success and, this year, together, we will reach even more families across the nation, spreading awareness about food allergies and creating a sense of belonging during cherished celebrations. By combining our efforts, we will make a meaningful difference in the lives of the 85 million Americans who are affected by food allergies and intolerances.”

The Teal Pumpkin Project, a nationwide movement to raise awareness of food allergies during the trick-or-treat season, helps make Halloween safer and more inclusive for children with food allergies and provides every child with a joyful Halloween experience.

Many of the 100+ non-food treats offered in stores and online this Halloween season, include items under $5.

Starting Oct. 1, families who want to take part in the Teal Pumpkin Project can find participating CVS store locations on FARE’s interactive neighborhood map, which also features homes and events across the U.S. that offer alternatives to traditional Halloween candy.

To learn more about the Teal Pumpkin Project, visit foodallergy.org.