NEW YORK STATE (WWTI) — Workers in New York are more likely to remain at their current place of employment.

This is according to the recent study 2022’s States with the Highest Job Resignation Rates released by the personal-finance website WalletHub.

This study was conducted as millions of Americans are quitting their jobs each month, which is being dubbed the Great Resignation.

WalletHub said that the rate at which people quit their jobs is not the same across the whole country. Especially as there are incentives available from changing jobs and the building desire to change careers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

To survey data on a state level, WalletHub ranked the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on how frequently people are leaving their places of employment.

Overall, New York was found to have the lowest resignation rate in the United States.

Based on study results, over the past year, New York’s resignation rate was 1.95%. This rate was even lower in the past month as it dropped to 1.70%.

These rates are significant compared to states with the highest resignation rates such as Alaska, Florida and Arizona, whose rates over the past 12 months were 4.15%, 3.20% and 3.33% respectively.

Full results can be found on the WalletHub website.