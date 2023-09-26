SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The popular New England chain known for comics, vinyls and pop culture items, Newbury Comics, is coming to Syracuse.

Destiny USA announced Tuesday afternoon September 26 that the purveyor of pop culture is opening a new location in the mall that’s set to open in early October.

Located on level 1 of the shopping center, the new Newbury Comics store can be found in the Macy’s wing of the mall.

“Newbury Comics at Destiny USA will offer all of the items shoppers have come to expect… from vinyl records, Funko Pop!, Manga, comics, pop culture items, and more, Newbury Comics will provide visitors with an eclectic variety of goods that amuse, entertain, and offer customers “a wicked good time,” stated Destiny USA.

The comics store has opened six locations in New York State and is thrilled to finally open a location in Central New York.

“The support and enthusiasm of our NY customers has made it possible for us to expand and bring our unique pop culture retail experience across the state,” stated Newbury Comics Executive VP, Valerie Forgione. “Attracting both the deep collector and rabid fan, our new store will offer entertaining and unusual products that help make life fun. We look forward to seeing you there!”

For more information about Newbury Comics at Destiny USA, visit Destiny USA’s website.